Henry Cavill seeks pearls of wisdom from fans on Father's Day

Soon, Henry Cavill will be a father, and he chooses Father's Day as the best day to get advice for future parenting.



Taking to Instagram, the Man of Steel star, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, said, "Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there," the Man of Steel actor wrote in his Instagram caption. "Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??"

Back in April, The Witcher actor told fans he is going to be a father. "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," he told Access Hollywood.

Henry and Natalie made their relationship public in April 2021 with a snap that showed the two playing chess.

The following year, the pair appeared at the premiere of Enola Holmes 2, marking their red carpet debut.