 
Geo News

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh reach Super 8 with low scoring win over Nepal

Tanzim Hasan Sakib took four, while Mustarifzur took three wickets

By
Sports Desk

June 17, 2024

Bangladesh cricket team players celebrate during their T20 World Cup 2024 match against Nepal at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent on June 17, 2024. — ICC

Bangladesh qualified for the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024 with a 21 run win over Nepal in their final league stage game.  

The Bengali bowlers successfully defended 106 runs. The game was played at Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib starred with the ball with his four wickets, while Mustafizur Rehman took three wickets. 

For Nepal, Kushal Malla was the top scorer with 27 runs, and Dipendra Sindh Airee scored 25 runs.

Bangladesh had scored 106 runs while batting first after Nepal put them to bat. 

Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 17 runs while Mahmudullah and Rishad Hossein scored 13 each.

It was a collective effort by Nepali bowlers as Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel and Sandeep Lamichanne all took two wickets each.

Teams:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka post 201 after being put into bat by Netherlands
T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka post 201 after being put into bat by Netherlands
Samar Khan becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard Europe's highest peak
Samar Khan becomes first Pakistani woman to snowboard Europe's highest peak
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi as PCB chief to win matches video
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan wants to replace Mohsin Naqvi as PCB chief to win matches
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with victory against Ireland
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan end T20 World Cup campaign with victory against Ireland
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Pakistan's Yasir Ali wins silver medal in Asian Throwing Championship
Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha
Cristiano Ronaldo sends wishes to fans on Eid ul Adha
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan to play last T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland today
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
Pakistan need major change after reaching 'lowest point', says Imad Wasim
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
T20 World Cup: Australia beat Scotland, send England into Super Eight
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
'Umar Akmal's stats way ahead of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cups,' claims Kamran Akmal
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method
T20 World Cup 2024: England thrash Namibia by 41 runs with DLS method
T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada match abandoned owing to wet outfield
T20 World Cup 2024: India-Canada match abandoned owing to wet outfield