T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh reach Super 8 with low scoring win over Nepal

Bangladesh cricket team players celebrate during their T20 World Cup 2024 match against Nepal at Arnos Vale Ground, Arnos Vale, St Vincent on June 17, 2024. — ICC

Bangladesh qualified for the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2024 with a 21 run win over Nepal in their final league stage game.

The Bengali bowlers successfully defended 106 runs. The game was played at Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib starred with the ball with his four wickets, while Mustafizur Rehman took three wickets.

For Nepal, Kushal Malla was the top scorer with 27 runs, and Dipendra Sindh Airee scored 25 runs.

Bangladesh had scored 106 runs while batting first after Nepal put them to bat.

Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 17 runs while Mahmudullah and Rishad Hossein scored 13 each.

It was a collective effort by Nepali bowlers as Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel and Sandeep Lamichanne all took two wickets each.

Teams:



Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Anil Sah, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Sundeep Jora, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman