T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka post 201 after being put into bat by Netherlands

Sri Lanka and Netherlands skippers seen at the toss on June 17, 2024.— ICC

Srilankan batters showcased excellent hitting skills by posting 201 for the loss of six wickets after Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field first in their final league stage match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The game is taking place at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia.

Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka both scored 46 runs, Dhananjaya de Silva made 34, while skipper Hasaranga and Mathwes provided finishing touch to the innings scoring 20, and 30 runs respectively.

Logan Van Beek was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, but he he gave away 45 runs in his four overs.

The Netherlands can still qualify for the Super 8 stage if they win this game by a big margin and Bangladesh lose to Nepal.



Sri Lanka are already eliminated from the tournament.

Teams:



Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma