Billy Ray Cyrus accused of unpredictable volatile domestic abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus accused of domestic abuse by Firerose

Billy Ray Cryus' partner Firerose has just hit him with a massive domestic abuse charge.

News of this has been brought to light in a report by People magazine.

As part of a filing to the court, Firerose hit the country singer with accusations of “unpredictable and volatile” behavior that she branded “extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.”

She blamed the entire thing on his “persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana.”

the 36-year-old also went as far as to allege that she would be forced to “walked on eggshells” in the marital home, even around the date of her preventative double mastectomy.

For those unversed, the filing also reads, “With Wife’s major surgery date looming, she was reasonably afraid to leave or seek any type of help because she feared that Husband would interfere with her surgery or her lengthy recovery at home.”

Cyrus however has refuted the allegations since then.

His statement, released in response, claims “We regret that Ms. Hodges has chosen to litigate this 7-month marriage in the press and has left Mr. Cyrus with no recourse but to set the record straight.”

“The allegations that Ms. Hodges states in her answer and counter-complaint are especially confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr. Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.”

It concluded with the words, “When Mr. Cyrus returned to his home 2 days after Ms. Hodges was required, by Court Order, to vacate his residence of over 25 years and allowed him to return, he discovered a handwritten note from Ms. Hodges professing her love and need to be with Mr. Cyrus.”