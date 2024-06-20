 
Geo News

Kylian Mbappe returns to train for France after bloody nose injury

French football star wears protective bandage during training session but will he play in next match?

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

France's Kylian Mbappe spotted wearing a protective bandage on his nose during training for Euro 2024 at Paderborn Arena in Paderborn, Germany on June 19, 2024. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe, the French football star, returned to the field to train for France on Wednesday, after he suffered a broken nose during their 1-0 win over Austria in their opening Euro 2024 game in Germany's Dusseldorf.

According to the BBC, the 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain star was pictured wearing a protective bandage during the session and initially trained alone.

The new Real Madrid signing was badly hurt in a collision with Austrian defender Kevin Danso and had to be replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Danso, 25, said on X after the game that he wished Mbappe a "good recovery" and was sorry he was injured.

Despite Mbappe's return to the training session, the team fears that they may have to face the Netherlands in Leipzig without their captain on Friday.

However, France coach Didier Deschamps might have to put his faith in the rest of his team to seal their last-16 place, meaning Mbappe might sit out the last Group D game against Poland without it being a problem.

"Of course he is an important player, the captain, a leader. So that will have an impact, but we have an exceptional squad," French midfielder Adrien Rabiot said on Wednesday.

"I am not going to complain given the lads we have on the bench. We have more than enough options to replace Kylian. I have total confidence in the guys on the bench and the quality we have."

The French Football Federation said that Mbappe would not need an operation but he would need to be fitted with a mask before he could return to action, AFP reported.

Mbappe is France’s third-top scorer of all time with 47 goals from 80 caps.

Babar Azam, Shadab, others limit public interactions in US after Haris Rauf's brawl
Babar Azam, Shadab, others limit public interactions in US after Haris Rauf's brawl
England ease past West Indies in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash
England ease past West Indies in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa defeat US by 18 runs in Super 8 match
T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa defeat US by 18 runs in Super 8 match
Crucial Pakistan players may be rested for two-Test series with Bangladesh
Crucial Pakistan players may be rested for two-Test series with Bangladesh
Ronaldo etches name in history again as Portugal beats Czech Republic
Ronaldo etches name in history again as Portugal beats Czech Republic
Pakistan cricketers touch down in Lahore after failed T20 World Cup campaign
Pakistan cricketers touch down in Lahore after failed T20 World Cup campaign
'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family,' Haris Rauf on viral video video
'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family,' Haris Rauf on viral video
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies claim huge 104-run win over Afghanistan
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies claim huge 104-run win over Afghanistan
Euro 2024: Historic win for Slovakia as they beat Belgium in Group E
Euro 2024: Historic win for Slovakia as they beat Belgium in Group E
Pakistan cricketers head home after their World Cup campaign ends
Pakistan cricketers head home after their World Cup campaign ends
T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat PNG to end campaign on a high
T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat PNG to end campaign on a high
Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Florida
Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Florida