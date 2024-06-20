Kylian Mbappe returns to train for France after bloody nose injury

France's Kylian Mbappe spotted wearing a protective bandage on his nose during training for Euro 2024 at Paderborn Arena in Paderborn, Germany on June 19, 2024. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe, the French football star, returned to the field to train for France on Wednesday, after he suffered a broken nose during their 1-0 win over Austria in their opening Euro 2024 game in Germany's Dusseldorf.

According to the BBC, the 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain star was pictured wearing a protective bandage during the session and initially trained alone.

The new Real Madrid signing was badly hurt in a collision with Austrian defender Kevin Danso and had to be replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Danso, 25, said on X after the game that he wished Mbappe a "good recovery" and was sorry he was injured.

Despite Mbappe's return to the training session, the team fears that they may have to face the Netherlands in Leipzig without their captain on Friday.

However, France coach Didier Deschamps might have to put his faith in the rest of his team to seal their last-16 place, meaning Mbappe might sit out the last Group D game against Poland without it being a problem.

"Of course he is an important player, the captain, a leader. So that will have an impact, but we have an exceptional squad," French midfielder Adrien Rabiot said on Wednesday.

"I am not going to complain given the lads we have on the bench. We have more than enough options to replace Kylian. I have total confidence in the guys on the bench and the quality we have."

The French Football Federation said that Mbappe would not need an operation but he would need to be fitted with a mask before he could return to action, AFP reported.



Mbappe is France’s third-top scorer of all time with 47 goals from 80 caps.