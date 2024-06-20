 
Geo News

Ashlee Simpson reflects on musical milestone while parenting three kids

Ashlee Simpson celebrated 20th anniversary of her debut album 'Autobiography'

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Ashlee Simpson reflects on musical milestone while parenting three kids

Ashlee Simpson celebrated 20th anniversary of her debut album Autobiography.

During her interview with PEOPLE, Ashlee reflected on how her life has evolved since her early days in the music industry.

Married to Evan Ross, Ashlee shares parenting responsibilities for Bronx, 15, with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and daughters Jagger, 8, and Ziggy, 3, with Ross.

The Pieces of Me hitmaker said, "For me, 2004 and bringing that back is so much fun, and I love reflecting on that time," adding, "and I can't believe it's been 20 years, and 20 years since I released Autobiography."

Navigating the challenges of raising children of different ages, Ashlee talks about understanding each child's unique personality and interests.

"I have every different age. Every time I can be like, 'I've been there, we've been there. Now it's my 3-year-old," the Boyfriend singer said, adding, "But it's amazing. Everyone is their own individual self and has their own personality and it's really nice."

She also shared, "Everyone's going through something different. My oldest son's going to be 16, my daughter is 8. She's all into the music and my old music, Olivia Rodrigo, all the things. And then my 3-year-old's in there dancing and being hilarious and entertaining himself. It really actually works out. It's a nice balance."

Bianca Censori turns heads in Kylie Jenner-inspired pink hair
Bianca Censori turns heads in Kylie Jenner-inspired pink hair
Olivia Rodrigo is THIS rock star's 'dream' artist
Olivia Rodrigo is THIS rock star's 'dream' artist
Kevin Costner recalls Whitney Houston 'was worthy to talk about'
Kevin Costner recalls Whitney Houston 'was worthy to talk about'
Mark Chestnutt cancels upcoming shows 'with a heavy heart' amid surgery recovery
Mark Chestnutt cancels upcoming shows 'with a heavy heart' amid surgery recovery
Kendrick Lamar revives Drake feud with FIVE diss track performance
Kendrick Lamar revives Drake feud with FIVE diss track performance
Taylor Swift hails 'out of control' Cardiff crowd before big London shows
Taylor Swift hails 'out of control' Cardiff crowd before big London shows
Ozzy Osbourne band's bassist talks working in rhythm section: 'It was great for me'
Ozzy Osbourne band's bassist talks working in rhythm section: 'It was great for me'
Travis Scott gets in police trouble for the first time since Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott gets in police trouble for the first time since Astroworld tragedy
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes family protector amid legal battles
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes family protector amid legal battles
Madonna's attorney addresses lawsuit over delayed concert woes
Madonna's attorney addresses lawsuit over delayed concert woes
Jude Law reveals how he handled his Hollywood fame
Jude Law reveals how he handled his Hollywood fame
Nelly and Ashanti break on living married life in secert
Nelly and Ashanti break on living married life in secert