Ashlee Simpson reflects on musical milestone while parenting three kids

Ashlee Simpson celebrated 20th anniversary of her debut album Autobiography.

During her interview with PEOPLE, Ashlee reflected on how her life has evolved since her early days in the music industry.

Married to Evan Ross, Ashlee shares parenting responsibilities for Bronx, 15, with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and daughters Jagger, 8, and Ziggy, 3, with Ross.

The Pieces of Me hitmaker said, "For me, 2004 and bringing that back is so much fun, and I love reflecting on that time," adding, "and I can't believe it's been 20 years, and 20 years since I released Autobiography."

Navigating the challenges of raising children of different ages, Ashlee talks about understanding each child's unique personality and interests.

"I have every different age. Every time I can be like, 'I've been there, we've been there. Now it's my 3-year-old," the Boyfriend singer said, adding, "But it's amazing. Everyone is their own individual self and has their own personality and it's really nice."

She also shared, "Everyone's going through something different. My oldest son's going to be 16, my daughter is 8. She's all into the music and my old music, Olivia Rodrigo, all the things. And then my 3-year-old's in there dancing and being hilarious and entertaining himself. It really actually works out. It's a nice balance."