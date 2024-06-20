Ex-Indian cricketer dies after 'falling off balcony'

Former Indian pacer David Johnson. — X/@virendersehwag

In a shocking development, former Indian cricketer David Johnson, 52, passed away after falling from the balcony of his apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout, Kothanur, which prompted a police probe.

As per multiple reports aired on Indian media, Johnson was struggling with depression and was not in good health recently.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kottanur police station. It is also revealed that he jumped from the balcony while family members were at home.

The local police are currently investigating the case to find out if it was a suicide or not. Johnson was running a cricket academy in his hometown and left a wife and two children.

"We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead," a KSCA official told PTI.

Indian cricketers expressed their sadness on the passing of Johnson with prominent names like Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir and others offering their condolences on Johnson’s demise.

"Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon " Benny"!" Anil Kumble posted on X.

“Saddened by the passing away of David Johnson. May god give strength to his family and loved ones,” Gambhir wrote.

“Deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah also posted on X.

Johnson made his red-ball debut against Australia in Delhi in 1996. After playing the Aussies, he went on a tour of South Africa and appeared only in the first Test which was his last as well.

He bagged 125 wickets in 39 matches in first-class cricket and despite being a lower-order batter, he scored a hundred in FC cricket.