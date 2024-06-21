T20 World Cup 2024: Australia elect to field against Bangladesh

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda on June 15. — x/ICC

Australia have won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Both the teams are playing their first Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks a decent wicket, don't think it'll change too much. It's always nice to get used to the conditions, we have played one game here. The wickets have played pretty well, hopefully we have a great game," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said at the toss.

"As the tournament goes deeper, the pressure rises. Trusting our game, sticking to our style and more importantly enjoy the game. Two changes. Starc and Cummins come in for Agar and Ellis," he added.

Australia are in high spirits as they have won all of their group matches so far including a massive win against England. They will aim to continue their winning streak through the Super 8 stage.

Earlier, the toss was delayed a bit by rains.



Squads



Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood