Sania Mirza's father breaks silence on wedding rumours with Mohammad Shami

Tennis star Sania Mirza (left) and Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar/@mdshami.11/File

Tennis star Sania Mirza has been the centre of attention ever since her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

This time, a morphed picture of Sania and Indian cricket player Mohammad Shami in wedding attire has been making the rounds on social media, further fueling their marriage rumours.

However, Sania’s father Imran Mirza, has refuted the claims.

Imran, talking to an Indian media outlet, said: “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.”

The rumours began a few days ago when Sania shared thoughts on a second marriage, while Shami did the same. This led to fans thinking about a possible match between the two sports stars.

Shoaib and Sania got married in April 2010 and share a son named Izhaan Mirza-Malik. Speculations regarding their separation had been rife for a while when Shoaib announced his second marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed.

Later, it was confirmed that in January, Sania had sought separation from Shoaib.

On the other hand, Shami has been separated from his wife, Hasin Jahan, with whom he got married in 2014. They have a child together.

Sania announced earlier this month that she was leaving for Hajj and has not made any comments regarding this matter yet.