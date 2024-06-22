 
Meghan Markle tried taking advantage of Victoria Beckham?

Tom Bower unearthed shocking revelations about Meghan Markle and Victoria in a new book

June 22, 2024

Meghan Markle tried taking advantage of Victoria Beckham?

Meghan Markle allegedly tried using her former links with Victoria Beckham for her own gain.

According to Tom Bower’s book The House of Beckhams, the Duchess of Sussex asked Victoria for free bags and clothes when she was engaged to Prince Harry.

However, the royal expert penned that the request was "vetoed by the Palace for being against their rules."

Tom says that the decision may have rubbed Meghan the wrong way as she and Harry ended up inviting Victoria and her husband David Beckham only to their 2018 wedding ceremony and not the party.

Previously, other excerpts from the book claimed that when Meghan first joined the royal family, she "put on airs" around Victoria because she felt they had "little in common."

"In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame. As a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order,” Tom wrote.

However, Meghan became "irritated" when she realized that the "Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself."

"They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess," the author further noted.

