Why is Neymar not playing in Copa America 2024?

Neymar ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a qualifying loss to Uruguay. — AFP/File

Brazil will be seen playing their first Copa América 2024 match on June 25 against Costa Rica. However, to fans' surprise, their favourite player Neymar will not be present.

Reacting to Neymar’s absence, Argentine player Lionel Messi said: "It’s a shame."

What happened to Neymar?



Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in which Brazil were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Croatia, Neymar considered retiring from international football.

However, he was eventually included in the team when they began their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup in September of last year.

During which time he had already moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

However, after only five games with the new club, the Brazilian player ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a qualifying loss to Uruguay last year. That was the last time Neymar was seen on a football pitch.

When will Neymar be back?



As per reports, Neymar’s condition has been improving faster than expected. His muscles around the knee have started gaining strength.

Despite his recovery, Neymar will not be seen in the Copa America, but will be seen in the next Saudi season, which starts in July.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 games, but has never won a trophy with his country.