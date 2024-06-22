Prince William is all smiles in birthday selfie with Taylor Swift, kids: See Photo

Prince William all smiles in birthday selfie with Taylor Swift, kids: See Photo

Prince William has shared a splendid selfie with Taylor Swift.

The Prince of Wales, who marked his birthday in London at the Wembley Arena with his kids, struck as sweet pose as he attended the popstar’s concert.

His cousin Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall were also at the concert.

Turning to his Instagram later, the future King captioned the photo.

"Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," Prince William wrote on the social media app alongside kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Black Swan hitmaker, herself turned to Instagram to share her version of the photo.

"Happy Bday M8," the songstress wrote: "London shows are off to a splendid start."

This comes as London Eras tour comes as a milestone for Swift.

Speaking about her London references in songs like London Boy, a Canadian fan Maggie Fekete touches upon the singer's potential future in the city.

“Her relationship now kind of assumes London won’t be somewhere she will be. It’s not like there is an American football player living here,” she said. The fan added: “I think there will be a lot less London in her music, which is sad.”

