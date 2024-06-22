 
Chief key holder and caretaker of Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba passes away

Al-Shaiba is known as 109th guardian of Holy Kaaba, successor to companion Uthman ibn Talha

By
Web Desk

June 22, 2024

Chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba gestures in this photograph. — X/@Haramain/File

Chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba passed away on Saturday morning, as media reports indicated that he has been ill for a long time.

Al-Shaiba was known as the 109th successor to the companion Uthman ibn Talha, and the 109th guardian of the Kaaba.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over Al-Shaiba’s demise and prayed for his higher ranks in the heaven.

“Every Muslim takes pride at the fortune of Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaiba,” the premier said.

After being prayed upon in Masjid Al-Haram, Al-Shaiba has been laid to rest in Al-Mualla Cemetery, reported Khaleej Times.

Notably, he visited Pakistan last November for six days. Moreover, he met top leaders of the country during his visit.

For about 1600 years, the Banu Shaiba tribe, the guardians of the Kaaba, have held the keys. Sacred duties also called as "Sadna Baytullah", that are performed by them, include caring for the Kaaba, opening and closing it, cleaning, preparing and repairing its cover as needed.

Even if its door is replaced, the key of the Kaaba remains unchanged. The key holder will always come from the Al-Shaiba family according to the will of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

