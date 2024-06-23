Cristiano Ronaldo clinches another record at Euro 2024

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Turkiye and Portugal at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on June 22, 2024. —AFP

In Portugal’s second game of the 2024 European Championship, they defeated Turkiye 3-0, thanks to a great performance by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has bagged another record of the mega soccer event.

Ronaldo becomes the joint-highest assist provider in the Euro history. Since his 2004 debut, he has tallied eight assists in the competition after the Turkiye game.

With 14 goals, Ronaldo already holds the record for most goals scored in the European Championship.

The Selecao has booked a berth in the competition's second round with a game to spare.

Portugal took the lead with a goal from Bernardo Silva in the 21st minute, and seven minutes later, Turkish defender Akaydin's hilarious own goal made it 2-0.

Displaying his magnificence once again, Ronaldo became the player with the most assists in the competition's history by selflessly putting up Bruno Fernandes for the third goal.

At 39 years and 138 days, Ronaldo is the oldest player to register an assist in the tourney.

Most goals in Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 14 goals

Michel Platini (France) - 9 goals

Antoine Griezmann (France) - 7 goals

Alan Shearer (England) - 7 goals

Alvaro Morata (Spain) - 7 goals

Most assists in Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal - 8

Karel Poborský - Czechia - 8

Cesc Fabregas - Spain - 5

Bastian Schweinsteiger - 5

Arjen Robben - 5

The winners of 2016 championship will undoubtedly end up at top of Group F after defeating Turkey and Czechia in their opening two matches.



On Wednesday, Ronaldo and his colleagues will be aiming for the most points possible against Georgia in their last group match.