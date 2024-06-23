Lando Norris beats Verstappen in thrilling Spanish Grand Prix race

McLaren’s Norris on pole for Spanish Grand Prix. — Rueters/File

McLaren driver Lando Norris secured second pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying race, defeating Max Verstappen in a spell-bounding lap.

With a lap that appeared tough to surpass, Verstappen was initially leading the provisional pole position, but Norris, whose team had a rough start to the day due to a fire in their hospitality unit, took the top spot with a final attempt.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished third, while George Russell, his teammate, finished fourth.

Norris, after securing his second career pole, said: "Today was the perfect lap."

"Max seemed a bit stronger, but we made some changes. I'm super happy to be on pole, it's going to be tough but we're here to win!" he added.

Aiming for a record-breaking fourth world championship, Verstappen leads the championship by 56 points over Charles Leclerc, who will start Sunday's race from fifth place, and Norris, who is seven points behind from third position.

This is the 10th round of the 24-race season and the first of a triple header with Austria and Silverstone coming up over the next two weekends.

Verstappen won his maiden Grand Prix in Barcelona in 2016 and is on a hat-trick after wins in 2022 and 2023.