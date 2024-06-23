Donkey cart race held in Karachi to revive traditional sports

Participants line-up for the traditional donkey cart race during Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival on June 23, 2024. — Commissioner of Karachi

Part of the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, the port city revived ancient culture and heritage by hosting a donkey cart race on Sunday with most participants from the impoverished Lyari neighbourhood.

The unique race inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Syed Ghulam Mehdi began from ICI bridge and concluded at the Commissioner’s Office, Club Road, attended by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab as chief guest.



Abdul Khalid secured first position, Muhammad Javed second, and Shahjehan alias Durga third position.



The position holders received their prizes from Mayor Wahab who stated the donkey cart racing a part of Karachi’s ancient and heritage. He appreciated the love of the people of Lyari for sports and their efforts to preserve their cultural heritage.



The mayor expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for youth to engage in positive activities through sports.

Man takes part in the traditional donkey cart race during Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival on June 23, 2024. — Supplied

He further hailed the donkey cart race as a cherished aspect of Karachi's cultural heritage, praising the people of Lyari for keeping this tradition alive despite economic challenges.

He acknowledged their love for sports and dedication to preserving their cultural identity, which is deeply rooted in the port city’s history.

Addressing the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasised the need to promote sports activities in the City of Lights, which will help provide positive opportunities for the youth of the metropolis.

Alongside the donkey cart race, the sports festival features cycle race, hockey tournament and other events, aiming to promote positive activities for the city's youth.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab hands over the prize to a participant of traditional donkey cart race during Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival on June 23, 2024. — Supplied

According to a commissioner’s spokesperson, the event was fully funded by a private organisation. The sports festival has several other tournaments including tennis, squash, cricket and basketball.

He announced the schedule for the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival, which includes: