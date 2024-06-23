Meghan Markle's move leads to ‘biggest plummet' in popularity for Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are suffering a huge popularity plummet due to a certain move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going through "the biggest plummet in popularity in history" after their exit from the Royal Family.

As per royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the duo were the main attraction of the Royal Family when they tied the knot in 2018, and are now selling products like jam in the United States.

"It is the biggest plummet in popularity in history. To have gone from the number one most popular royals after the Queen, Harry has now gone to just above Prince Andrew,” she said to the Daily Express.

The expert referred to a YouGov poll released in April which showed Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to be second least liked royal, besting only Prince Andrew.

"That plummeting was by choice. It all stems from Meghan not wanting to be number two to Kate. Better to have been number two than nothing," Fordwich remarked.

"Now she is releasing jam while Kate is at Trooping the Colour," she added.

Meghan launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard in March on the day of the Diana Legacy Awards. The band sells products such as printed recipe books, table wear, textiles, jams and marmalades.