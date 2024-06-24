Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug

Taylor Swift just encountered a hilarious incident during her Eras Tour, on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

As she performed her 2021 hit track, the 10-minute version of All Too Well at her third Eras Tour in London, the pop sensation inhaled a bug accidentally.

As Swift sang the lyrics, “And forget why I needed to,” she began coughing, and asked, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" to the crowd in attendance at Wembley Stadium.

This little incident was captured in a TikTok video, which is now making rounds on social media, marking the second time during this tour that Swift has swallowed a bug.

Previously, during a stop in Chicago, back in December, Swift asked the audience, "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" Taking the moment in stride she then joked about how the insect was “delicious.”

Despite the incident occurring in the middle of her show again on Sunday night, Swift powered through the performance.

However, the bug was not the only unexpected guest at the Eras Tour, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined Swift on stage during the TTPD set to assist with a costume change.