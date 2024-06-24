 
Geo News

Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug

Taylor Swift preformed for the third night in a row at Wembley Stadium in London as a part of her 'Eras Tour'

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift improvises Eras Tour after swallowing a bug
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug

Taylor Swift just encountered a hilarious incident during her Eras Tour, on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

As she performed her 2021 hit track, the 10-minute version of All Too Well at her third Eras Tour in London, the pop sensation inhaled a bug accidentally.

As Swift sang the lyrics, “And forget why I needed to,” she began coughing, and asked, "I swallowed a bug, can you sing?" to the crowd in attendance at Wembley Stadium.

This little incident was captured in a TikTok video, which is now making rounds on social media, marking the second time during this tour that Swift has swallowed a bug.

Previously, during a stop in Chicago, back in December, Swift asked the audience, "Is there any chance none of you saw that?" Taking the moment in stride she then joked about how the insect was “delicious.”

Despite the incident occurring in the middle of her show again on Sunday night, Swift powered through the performance.

However, the bug was not the only unexpected guest at the Eras Tour, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined Swift on stage during the TTPD set to assist with a costume change.

Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'