Oprah Winfrey recalls 'hurtful' moments of being mocked for her weight

Oprah Winfrey recalled the ‘hurtful’ comments regarding her weight.



The Worthy author appeared in the inaugural episode of The Jamie Kern Lima podcast and discussed how she was fat-shamed after gaining weight following her show The Oprah Winfrey Show’s November 1988 episode.

In the episode, Winfrey brings a wagon full of fat to represent how much fat she has lost, ““I didn't have a morsel of food for five solid months in losing that weight on [the all-liquid diet] Optifast.”

After stopping her liquid diet she started to gain weight rapidly,“Three days later, I was 5 lbs. heavier, and a week later I was 10 lbs. Heavier.”

She remembered she was invited by Don Johnson, the Don Johnson, of Miami Vice a week before Christmas but she was reluctant to go, “because I thought I was too fat to go." as she has gone from 145 lbs to 157 lbs in almost two weeks.

Moreover, she mentioned how “making fun of my weight was national sport for 25 years”

And recalled the comedy sketch on her weight by Keenan Ivory Wayans in the show In Living Color was “one of the most hurtful things.”

“In Living Color had done a skit where the woman was doing something, and she just kept eating and getting fatter and fatter and eventually she just exploded,” Winfrey said, adding, “The whole audience fell out [laughing] and the woman was me.”