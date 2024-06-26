'Game of Thrones' creator takes U-turn on sequel major update

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is in the works and was set to release in 2025. But, George R.R. Martin puts the timing of the airing to "early 2025" but he later edited the word "early."



In his blog post, the noted author gushed over Peter Claffey for breathing life into Ser Duncan the Tall character. "Hot damn, he looks as though he just stepped out of the pages of LEGENDS."

"Filming started last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original GAME OF THRONES as shot. Based on my novella The Hedge Knight, the new show will debut early next year, in 2025."

However, George edited the release date to match the official version, which says the show will debut in 2025.

The 75-year-old also said he is planning to visit The Hedge Knight set. "I hear that everything is going very well just now. Next month I will get to see for myself."

"Parris and I will be taking a few of our minions over to Belfast in mid July, to visit the set, meet the cast, and take in some jousting."