FIFA uses Arif Lohar's song 'Aa' to wish Messi on his birthday

Pakistan's folk singer Arif Lohar. — Instagram/@arifloharjugniking

Pakistani music took the centre stage in the football world after FIFA used folk singer Arif Lohar's song on social media to wish star player Lionel Messi on his birthday.

Lohar's song "Aa", which was released in 2023, has gained traction from millions of Pakistanis and now it is making waves internationally as well.

FIFA, on its Instagram account, posted a Reel which showed Messi's highlights with Lohar's song playing in the background.

"Messi ka Jadoo (Messi's magic)" was written as the video's caption in Urdu.

Pakistani football lovers went crazy after they watched the video and couldn't hide their excitement.

"Wait what this was not the (collaboration) I was expecting," wrote one of the users on the video.

"Fifa is obsessed with Pakistani songs," wrote another.

One of the netizens said: "I thought it was a meme fan page…. Things are heating up. Bohat aala (amazing)."

Born on June 24, the Argentine football prodigy turned 37 this year. The star player eighth Ballon d’Ors to his name. According to India.com, during his 17-year tenure at Barcelona, Messi bagged 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League trophies, and 7 Copa del Rey titles.

He also set the record for the most goals in La Liga’s history with 474 goals. He also won the first UEFA Champions League in 2009 and broke Brazilian legend Pelé’s record by scoring 644th goal for Barcelona.

In 2022, Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.