Travis Kelce felt unsafe during early days with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was initially worried about Travis Kelce’s reaction to her worldwide fame.

The couple, who have been dating since September 2023, recently sent the London crowd at Eras Tour into a frenzy after the NFL star made a surprise appearance on stage with Taylor.

The hitmaker has a lot to do with Travis’ growing demand as well as he landed a hosting gig on the upcoming Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and also became the highest-paid tight end since he started dating the singer.

An exclusive source recently spilled to US Weekly about how it is really going for them.

“This has been the best year of both of their lives. [Between] the Super Bowl and their families meeting and traveling the world together, it’s been quite a ride for Taylor and Travis,” they revealed.

The tipster further shared, “His life has changed significantly with the increased public attention. Taylor was worried that bringing Travis into her world would scare him away, but he embraced it and handled it so well.”

However, Travis was initially scared of the growing fame as it risked his family’s security.

“People would show up at his house and leave things on his doorstep. It kind of freaked him out at first. He didn’t feel safe,” the source further shared, adding that his mom Donna and brother, Jason Kelce helped keep him grounded.