US presses India for updates over 'murder for hire' plot: deputy secretary

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen and a Sikh leader of his orgnisation Sikhs for Justice. —Facebook/Gurpatwant Singh Pannu/File

Washington: The United States is seeking accountability from India after thwarting an Indian conspiracy to assassinate pro-Khalistan leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil last year.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that he had raised the issue directly at the most senior levels of the Indian government.

The case in question involves Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national arrested in the Czech Republic in June last year for allegedly planning the murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen and a Sikh leader. Pannun leads Sikhs for Justice, a group outlawed in India. Gupta was extradited to the US earlier on June 14 and pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court on 17 June.

Kurt Campbell highlighted that an American citizen was targeted in the alleged plot.

"We have had constructive dialogue with India on this topic and I would say that they have been responsive to our concerns," he said in a virtual interaction with Indian journalists from Washington.

"We've made clear that we seek accountability from the Government of India and we have consistently asked for updates on the Indian committee of inquiry's investigations."

"And I would just simply say that we raised this issue directly with the Indian government...at the most senior levels between our two sides," the senior US official said.

"I don't really have anything further to add to what I already said. I will say that we also believe that Indian colleagues are looking carefully at what potential institutional reforms might be necessary."

"In the wake of these allegations and reports that you described, so look those discussions continue between the United States and India and I think anything further is likely to come through law enforcement channels," US Deputy Secretary of State said.

According to an indictment by US prosecutors, Gupta was instructed by an Indian government employee, identified as "CC-1", to organise Pannun's assassination. Gupta allegedly sought assistance from a person he believed to be a criminal associate, who was, in fact, an undercover US law enforcement officer.

The Indian government formed a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the matter. However, the findings of this committee have not been made public. Campbell noted that the US has raised the issue directly with senior Indian officials, including during his recent visit to New Delhi with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"We believe that Indian colleagues are looking carefully at what potential institutional reforms might be necessary in the wake of some of these allegations and reports," Campbell noted. He indicated that further information is expected through law enforcement channels.