Jeremy Renner names two ‘Avengers' pals he'd get into a car crash or go to jail with

June 28, 2024

Jeremy Renner would do seriously dangerous things with his Avengers co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Renner described the offscreen bond between him and his Avengers castmates, sharing that they keep in touch and he loves them all.

“Oh, f–k yeah, it’s a real thing — it’s not just for Instagram,” he told Men’s Health of their bond. “We f–kin’ hate that shit.”

He shared that the cast has a family chat group, where they share personal updates with each other.

“When you work with people — look, we all went through a culturally significant experience together,” Renner said. “And there’s divorces and marriages and babies; a lot of stuff happened in these 12 years. In the films, we look like we’re at a costume party, and there’s ridiculous props and we’re doing these ridiculous things, but it’s also beautiful because we’re all connected.”

He gushed: “There’s a brotherhood or sisterhood or whatever the heck you want to call it. I just call it love. I love every one of them.”

Name dropping his two closest pals from the cast, he said, “I’d rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself. I’d rather get in a car crash with Evans.”

Renner played Hawkeye in the Avengers movies alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively. Other prominent cast members included Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackey, Paul Rudd, and Elizabeth Olsen.

