Kanye West finally gets breakthrough with his ‘money issues'

Reported to be low on cash, Kanye West sold his ranch in Wyoming at last where he dreamt of building his empire.



The sale might ease some of the alleged issues he is having with his finances because of his lavish style and several lawsuits.

Daily Mail reports the purchase amount was unknown but the listing on the property suggested it was sold.

Bought in 2019, Ye had big plans related to the spot including a solution to lessen homelessness by building domes however especially after his antisemitic controversy the work on the property came to a halt.

Earlier, reports suggest the Power hitmaker is knocking on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's door for aid in his finances.

Sources told In Touch, “Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance."

Adding, “So, it’s put him in the humiliating position of needing to actually ask Kim to give him a break and help him out."