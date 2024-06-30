'Gilmore Girls' stars Lauren Graham, Kelly Bishop revive Friday night lunch

Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop, the mother-daughter duo from hit series Gilmore Girls recently had a heartwarming reunion.

Graham and Bishop played the roles of Lorelai and Emily Gilmore respectively on the series for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007.

They also reprised their roles in the 2016 Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The famous duo recently came together for a special lunch.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Lauren shared a cheerful selfie with her on-screen mother Bishop.

In the selfie, Graham sported a blue blazer and striped tip, while Bishop channeled her character Emily Gilmore with a stylish black jacket and sparkling jewelry.

"Here's to the ladies who lunch," the actress wrote in the caption with a nod to their characters 'Friday night dinners.'

Fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement to see the duo together.

"Friday night dinners have resumed?!" one playfully commented.

Another added, "When Friday night dinners turn into Friday lunches. >>> Hope you both had two glasses of wine."

The third comment read, "Bring back Gilmore Girls! Not just a reboot, get it back on full time @laurengraham"