Lupita Nyong'o fills in Joseph Quinn about Marvel universe

Joseph Quinn is to appear in Fantastic Four and get all the advice he needs from his costar, Lupita Nyong'o, who starred in the Black Panther, about the Marvel franchise.



As both starred in A Quiet Place: Day One, The Stranger Things star said, “She said that I'm going to have a blast and to enjoy it. She was very helpful when I was considering all of that stuff.”

He told People, "She's obviously part of that world and spoke about her experience with a lot of fondness, so it was encouraging."

Lupita meanwhile had another important piece of advice for her fellow actor, Say nothing," she said. "Let's see ... steal something. Take [behind-the-scenes] pictures, even if they tell you not to."

Earlier, Joseph acknowledged he had to fill in big shoes while playing Johnny Storm because of Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan.

"They're both brilliant actors and did an amazing job with their interpretation of Johnny," he continued. "So I think it's a question of trying to find something ... well, not different. It's going to come from me, I guess."