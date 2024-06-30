Lip reader unfolds Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce unheard talk

At Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour, Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance by wearing a hat and tails and acted to lift the pop icon by saying something. Now, a lip reader claims to know what he said.



The show happened at Wembley, and fans were on edge seeing the NFL's tight end sharing the stage with his girlfriend.

The Carolina's hitmaker meanwhile pretended to be fainting as he scooped her up to a chair and said something to her, which the audience did not hear.

However, a lip reader with the account tismejackieg claims to have unfolded their conversation.

"Wake up, wake up! " Travis said, according to the person. To which Taylor replied, "I don't want to! " however her beau doubled down on getting her up, "You get back out there!"

The sweet back-and-forth gives an insight into the bond the pair shares as rumours abound about the Kansas City Chiefs' expected retirement from the NFL.

But, given the Grammy winner's influence on him, ESPN's Pat McAfee believes she may change his decision. "I think Taylor motivates him to continue to go."

He continued, "I think he watches her do her thing, and he goes: 'Holy ****, she sells out stadiums in every city around the entire world, she continues to make bangers, she's hands-on in everything.' He probably thinks, 'Yes, this is exactly who I need to be around.'".