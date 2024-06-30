Prince Harry deemed ‘controversial and divisive' ahead of big honor

Prince Harry's set to be honored soon for his efforts with the Invictus Games

Prince Harry is set to be awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service at a ceremony next month, but some people are working hard to prevent that from happening.

A petition has been set up to precent Harry, the Duke of Sussex, from receiving the award as he doesn’t seem like a "suitable" candidate.

The Pat Tillman award is awarded to people with a strong connection to sports who help veterans in some way.

The Duke is being honored for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport" with his Invictus Games, per ESPN.

However, Pat’s mom Mary has voiced her objection to the award going to Harry.

She said: “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

“There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans,” she continued.

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized," she added.