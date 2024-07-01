Prince William talks 'rollercoaster' amid England new win at Euro 2024

Prince William is elated at the amazing win of England’s football team.

The Prince of Wales could not keep calm when his country won over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Following the game, Prince William tweeted on @KensingtonRoyal: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @England! Quarter finals here we come! W."

Commenting on William’s excitement, one person posted: "My heart can’t take another like that."

Another added: "Exhausting viewing. Excellent result though! Well played lads! Onwards and upwards."

A third quipped: "Oh my god William it’s coming home."

Meanwhile, UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, also shared his excitement over the win. Turning to his social media platform X, Sunak wrote: "it's not over until it's over"