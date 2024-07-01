 
Geo News

Prince William talks 'rollercoaster' amid England new win at Euro 2024

Prince William celebrates as England enters the quarter finals of Euro 2024

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Prince William talks rollercoaster amid England new win at Euro 2024
Prince William talks 'rollercoaster' amid England new win at Euro 2024 

Prince William is elated at the amazing win of England’s football team.

The Prince of Wales could not keep calm when his country won over Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Following the game, Prince William tweeted on @KensingtonRoyal: "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @England! Quarter finals here we come! W."

Commenting on William’s excitement, one person posted: "My heart can’t take another like that."

Another added: "Exhausting viewing. Excellent result though! Well played lads! Onwards and upwards."

A third quipped: "Oh my god William it’s coming home."

Meanwhile, UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, also shared his excitement over the win. Turning to his social media platform X, Sunak wrote: "it's not over until it's over"

Kerry Washington opens up about keeping children away from spotlight
Kerry Washington opens up about keeping children away from spotlight
Kate Middleton's plans for a royal return leaked
Kate Middleton's plans for a royal return leaked
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being pushed into retirement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are being pushed into retirement
Kanye West lawsuit makes shocking claim against Bianca Censori
Kanye West lawsuit makes shocking claim against Bianca Censori