Taylor Swift tackles 'Eras Tour' malfunction like a pro

Taylor Swift performed in Dublin on Saturday when she experienced a slight mishap on stage

By
Web Desk

July 01, 2024

Taylor Swift just proved once again she and her Eras Tour team are now experts in tackling malfunctions.

According to fan-recorded videos, during her Dublin concert on Saturday, the 34-year-old artist seemed to get stuck on a raised platform at Aviva Stadium.

However, one of her dancers was quick to react and lent the songstress a helping hand.

As Swift performed her The Tortured Poets Department track, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, the superstar got stranded midair as the platform did not retract according to their preparations.

Instead of disappearing, like the platform across her did, the one that held Swift stayed firmly put in its place.

Jan Ravnik, who is one of Swift’s backup dancers and the one who was on the platform across her, rushed to the Lover crooner’s aid.

Another clip showed how Ravnik helped Taylor Swift get down effortlessly as she smiled at the dancer.

During the same concert the Blank Space singer also made an interesting revelation about her album, Folklore.

Swift stated that Ireland had played a huge part in the development of the story behind the fantasy album.

