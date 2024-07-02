Princess Diana brother 'discomforted' Prince Harry over Meghan Markle

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, had his doubts about Prince Harry tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

The Earl Spencer, who had been a large of Prince William and Harry’s childhood after the passing of Diana, had suspicions of Meghan’s survival in the Royal Family.

Expert Tom Bower said: "Harry assumed that Diana's family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family."

Prince Harry fondly spoke about his first date with Meghan in ‘Spare’: “There was one photo. We just wanted to capture the feeling of just sitting in that little restaurant and going ‘Oh my gosh. We were going to give it a go’. That was when it just hit me. I was like, OK, this girl, this woman, is amazing, is everything that I’ve been looking for. And she’s so comfortable and so relaxed in my company.”

Bower also added that Diana’s brother tried to share his thoughts ahead of the wedding.

Sky News AU reports: "Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother,” Bower added. "At William's request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction.”