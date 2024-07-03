 
‘Despicable 4' tests critics patience: Not 'good enough'

Critics give a thumbs-down to 'Despicable 4' after the film failed to win their approval

July 03, 2024

‘Despicable 4' tests critics patience: Not 'good enough'

Despite the Despicable franchise's huge popularity, its recent offering fell short of the critics' expectations, as many called it to be a "bore."

Released on July 3, the latest film comes seven years after its predecessor, under the direction of Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage.

Writing in Paste, Matt Donato said, "There isn't an ounce of recommendable substance, soulful values or slapstick sincerity within Despicable Me 4."

Leigh Monson pens a further harsh review in A.V. Club, "Illumination Studios seems to have cracked the code for mainstream blockbuster success, not by being any good, but by being merely 'Good Enough,' noting, "Good Enough is a black hole, of which Despicable Me 4 is the singularity. I, for one, am really, really sick of Good Enough."

CinemaBlend's Dirk Libbey wrote, "All theatrical releases exist to make money, but Despicable Me 4 feels like a film that was given a release date before anybody bothered to come up with a reason to make it."

