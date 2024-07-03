Savannah Chrisley on concerns about mom Julie's re entry into society

Savannah Chrisley has concerns about her mom's adjustment to society after her stay in prison

Savannah Chrisley is concerned about how her mother Julie Chrisley will feel after getting released from prison and returning to society.

In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah opened up about her recent discussion with her mom about her time after she gets released.

She recounted: “She was like, 'You know, you can't leave me when I come home. Right?' And I was like, 'What do you mean? She was like, 'I mean, I know you wanna have your own life, and I want you to do that... But for the first few months, you're gonna have to stay with me. Like, we're gonna have to get adjusted.'”

"Just to watch my parents become so institutionalized,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum said.

She revealed that she corrects her mom whenever she calls herself an inmate, “You're not referring to yourself like that. You are a person, and you're worth more than the things that you're saying to yourself.”

“Anything I can do to help her get in the best space she could possibly ever be in, that's what I'm gonna do. Because I can only imagine how she's gonna feel coming home, and it's gonna be overwhelming. And when I get the call that she can come home, I honestly don't think I'm gonna tell anyone," she shared.

“It's just gonna be a lot to be reintegrated back into things when you live literally in the same freaking room, 24 hours a day, freaking 365 days a year," she reflected. "It's gonna be tough for her. So that does worry me, but at the same time, we all know we can do it.”