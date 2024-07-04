 
LPL 2024: Shadab Khan takes back-to-back four fers as he regains form

Shadab Khan has become second bowler after Wanindu Hasaranga in LPL history to take hat-trick

Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Screengrab/YouTube/SriLankaCricket
After struggling to get a wicket in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan has taken four wickets in two back-to-back matches as he regained form in the Lanka Premier League 2024 season.

This includes a hat-trick in his maiden LPL 2024 match. He has become the second bowler after Wanindu Hasaranga in the LPL history to pick a hat-trick on Tuesday.

Playing for Colombo Strikers, he scored 20 off 17 with the blade as Strikers totalled 198. Their opponents, Falcons, lost that match by 51 runs.

He was awarded player of the match for his bowling spell of 4 for 22 against Kandy Falcons at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

In the next match, Shadab again bagged four wickets though in a lost cause, as Galle Marvels outperformed his team by seven runs on Wednesday.

The Colombo Strikers player took 4 for 21 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. 



