How are Americans celebrating 4th of July this year?

Fireworks explode over the National Mall during Fourth of July celebrations, in Washington, US, on July 4, 2023. — Reuters

Travel records were projected to be broken as Americans eagerly flocked to airports and jammed highways in anticipation of celebrating their nation’s birth with parades, cookouts and spectacular firework displays.

Many chose to prioritise leisure and adventure, refusing to let economic worries hinder their holiday plans.

According to the Denver Gazette, an etimated 16,000 professional firework displays have been set up alongside backyard gatherings to mark the Fourth of July festivities.

This year’s festivities in the US are expected to mark an all-time high firework usage, according to a consumer fireworks industry group.

"This is how we celebrate. It's the bombs bursting in air. It's the rockets''red glare. That's how people show their pride and patriotism," Julie Heckman of the American Pyrotechnics Association said.

Meanwhile, according to the Transportation Security Administration, a record-breaking nearly 3 million people traveled through airports in a single day last week, and that figure is expected to be broken this week.

Additionally, 60.6 million people are expected to travel by car during the holiday period.

Part of the boost in travel was attributed to easing inflation, even though Americans remain concerned about the economy.

Furthermore, plenty of barbecue, desserts, cold drinks and the Stars and Stripes were on tap, but Americans were also celebrating in other ways unique to their communities.

Fourth of July celebrations across US communities

Off the rocky coast in Down East, Maine, some planned to enjoy lobster boat races. Descendants of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were ringing the Liberty Bell 13 times — once for each of the original colonies — in Philadelphia.

The California communities of Bolinas and Stinson Beach, north of San Francisco, were engaging in their annual tug-of-war contest in which losers end up in a lagoon.

The annual hot dog eating contest on New York's Coney Island is also in full swing.

However, the Northern California city of Oroville's annual fireworks were canceled as an estimated 26,000 residents remained displaced by the growing Thompson Fire, while hundreds of firefighters toiled under extreme heat to keep flames from reaching more homes.