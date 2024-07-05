Border-Gavaskar Trophy sees six times surge in ticket sales from India

India and Australia players shaking hands after a Test innings. —AFP/File

Basking in the victory of T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian nation seems to be eager to watch more of their team playing electrifying international clashes as ticket sales from India for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series increased by record six times.



Cricket Australia, in a press release, confirmed record-breaking surge in the ticket sales.

“The excitement surrounding the fierce rivalry between India and Australia has led to a record-breaking six times increase in the number of tickets bought by fans in India compared to last season,” the Australian cricket said.

The Boxing Day Test has seen a tenfold increase in ticket sales to Indian purchasers compared to 2018/19 at the same time, it said.

General Manager of Events & Operations at Cricket Australia Joel Morrison expressed his delight, stating: “We are thrilled to see so many Indian fans planning to travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. They can expect a very warm welcome here.”

Adding a unique touch to the experience, Cricket Australia is introducing Indian Fan Zones for the first time in a Test series in Australia, the CA said adding the specially designed zones aim to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for Indian supporters, fostering a sense of community and celebration among fans at all venues during the series.

“Additionally, there has been a strong demand from corporate groups travelling from India, particularly for Hospitality and Premium Experience packages for the Boxing Day Test,” it maintained.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test from November 22 to 26 at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The second Test will kick off from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, featuring a thrilling day-night format under the stadium's lights. Then the third test will take place in The Gabba, Brisbane, from December 14 to 18 during the day.

The series reaches a crescendo with the traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled for December 26 to 30 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, the CA stated.

The series will culminate with the fifth Test from January 3 to 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, promising an intense finish to what is expected to be a gripping contest.