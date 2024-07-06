 
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud?

Prince Andrew is 'furious' that despite his pleas to King Charles to be allowed to stay at Royal Lodge he has been given marching orders

July 06, 2024

King Charles has apparently extended an olive branch to brother Prince Andrew amid their ongoing feud over Royal Lodge.

According to the Daily Beast, the Royal Family travels to Balmoral in Scotland for their summer holidays every year.

The publication, quoted a friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton using a nickname for the August 12 shooting season, as saying: “I’m sure William and Catherine will want to go up with some friends for the Glorious Twelfth, and I suspect Andrew would like to go for a few days shooting as well.”

The insider went on to say, “Charles has seemed happy to allow Andrew his family days at the royal shoots and I am sure that will continue.”

Earlier, there were reports King Charles has threatened to cut ties completely with Andrew if he refuses to leave Royal Lodge.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn had claimed: "Andrew is furious that despite his pleas to his brother to be allowed to stay at Royal Lodge he has been given his marching orders.

"The spat has been going on for some time. Always bullish and overly confident, Andrew was convinced that if he stood firm and continued to refuse to move his brother would give way, but now that Charles is King this is not going to happen."

