Prince William's priorities revealed amid 'very difficult' time

Prince William is passing through a ‘very difficult’ time as his father King Charles and wife Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.



An insider told the Vanity Fair, per the Independent it has been a “very difficult” time for the future king and that he is “only human”.

The source told royal expert Katie Nicholl, “William is a human being like everyone else, and it’s been a really difficult time for him too.”

“I think what’s important to him is that he’s there to support his wife and his children while continuing with his public duties.”

Earlier, the OK! Magazine had reported William is fully supporting Kate Middleton during this time.

The insider had said, “Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery but she has been spotted running errands with her family.

“Her priority remains on her young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation.”