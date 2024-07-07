Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma mulling relocating to London permanently?

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli poses with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. — X/@imVkohli

India's star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who have been capturing the limelight in their respective fields of cricket and cinema for years, are reportedly planning to move to London permanently — at least that's what netizens think, reported Times of India.

Kohli recently bid adieu to T20I cricket after leading his side to World Cup 2024 victory last month and flew off to the United Kingdom to meet Anushka and his daughter Vamika and son Akaay in London soon after celebrating with the team during their victory lap in Mumbai.

"This was my last T20 World Cup [...] it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high," Kohli said while announcing his retirement from the shortest format of the game.

However, speculations have been circulating that the star cricketer might permanently relocate to London.

The rumours cite various reasons for this, one of which is that it can be argued that the couple has at least some personal connection with the city as they chose to have their son Akaay's birth in the British capital.

Both Kohli and Anushka spent around two months after their son's birth in February earlier this year with the former returning to India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the T20 World Cup.

The fact that the couple has time again been spotted in London visiting eateries, shopping and engaging in other day-to-day activities during their extended stays there, and has always stressed living a private life out of the limelight they are used to, has further strengthened such rumours that the duo might move to the city in search of a quiet life.

"We were not in the country. Just to feel normal for two months, for me my family, it was a surreal experience," Kohli once said while expressing gratitude to be able to spend time with his family.

"It's an amazing experience to be another person on the road and not be recognised," the cricketer said.