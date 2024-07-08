Malala 'devastated' as Israel attacks yet another Gaza school

Palestinians, who fled the eastern part of Gaza City after they were ordered by Israeli army to evacuate their neighborhoods, carry their belongings, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, July 7, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has yet again demanded a ceasefire in Gaza after Israel pounded another school in the occupied strip.

Around 16 people were killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli air strike on a UN-run school in the strip, Palestinian officials said.

"I'm devastated to see yet another Israeli strike on a school in Gaza. We cannot become numb to violations of international humanitarian law and look away from the loss of innocent lives," Yousafzai said in a post on X.

"I reiterate the urgent call for a lasting ceasefire," she added.

The building was sheltering thousands of displaced people at Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to the health ministry.

There was no letup in fighting inside Gaza, where late on Sunday the Israeli military renewed orders for residents and displaced families in several districts in Gaza City to leave their homes.

The conflict was triggered on October 7 when fighters led by Hamas, which controlled Gaza, attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military onslaught, according to Gaza health officials, and the coastal enclave has largely been reduced to rubble.

A ceasefire seems far as Israel remains adamant about wiping out Hamas.