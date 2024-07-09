Kate Middleton wants to save George from Prince William 'horror' habits

Kate Middleton seemingly hates Prince William’s sports habit and wants Prince George to stay away from it.

The Princess of Wales, she welcomed George with William back in 2012, admitted he does not like husband’s love for motorbikes.

During a Royal visit to Dundee, Kate shared in 2015: "He's [William] still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

This comes as William himself expressed his love for motorbikes.

Daily Express reports William saying: "I don't know what it is about bikes, but I've always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small. I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes. It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax. But I just enjoy everything about motorbikes and the camaraderie that comes with it."