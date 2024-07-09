Jenna Bush Hager gets emotional sending daughter to sleepaway camp

Jenna Bush Hager is missing her daughters, Mila and Poppy while they are camping.

The 42-year-old host recently talked with her cohost Hoda Kotb in a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna about her feelings after she dropped her kids at a summer camp in Texas.

"I dropped both of the girls at the bus," Jenna said adding that she had "little tears under my big sunglasses."

The news anchor revealed that it was Poppy’s first camping experience and she had some concerns, "Poppy was like, ‘But what about the spiders in the bathroom?’ and I was like, ‘You’re going to become friends with the spiders in the bathroom’. ”

“She’s like, ‘But what about the heat?’ I’m like, ‘It’s going to become normal to you ... it’s hot there,” Jenna added.

Despite Jenna being happy to send her kids to camping the mom of three said, "I feel like two of my three hearts are far away from me."

For those unversed, Jenna shares both of her daughters and 4-year-old son, Henry Harold with her husband Henry Hager.