Prince William leaves Kate Middleton 'terrified' about Prince George

Prince William has apparently left his wife Kate Middleton ‘terrified’ about their eldest son Prince George despite the couple’s shared love of sports.



The future queen, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, had confessed in an interview back in 2015 that there is one activity that Prince William enjoys and she finds it horrifying.

The Princess of Wales had openly admitted her fears about William's passion for motorbikes when Prince George was just two years old.

The Mirror quoted the Hello Magazine that Kate Middleton had expressed her anxiety, saying, "He's [William] still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

Meanwhile, the Daily Express had reported Prince William once said: "I don't know what it is about bikes, but I've always had a passion for motorbikes ever since I was very small. I used to do a lot of go-karting when I was younger and then after that I went on to quadbikes and eventually motorbikes.”

“It does help being anonymous with my motorcycle helmet on because it does enable me to relax. But I just enjoy everything about motorbikes and the camaraderie that comes with it", William had shared his love for bikes.