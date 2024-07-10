JoJo Siwa reveals origin of 'absolutely ballistic' concert ritual

JoJo Siwa’s grandmother just might be the best hype up woman one can have!

On her latest podcast episode of JoJo Siwa Now, the 21-year-old artist opened up about the origination of one of her “favorite f****** parts” of her Pride sets.

Getting straight to the point, the Karma singer exclaimed it was the part “when I drink the alcohol on stage.”

This move has apparently been incorporated into her performances after she got an approval from her grandmother over it.

Narrating the story, Siwa recalled, “This idea of doing this stemmed from, I was in rehearsals and we were starting a new routine [for] ‘Yesterday's Tomorrow's Today,’ and my 21st birthday had just passed.”

“I was like, ‘I wanna f****** take a shot before this.’ And my grandma was like, ‘Alright, JoJo. You should do it.’ And I was like, alright. Let's do it!” she concluded.

The Boomerang hit-maker also shared that her spectators go “absolutely ballistic,” with her shot o’clock ritual that she pulls off during her Pride themed performances.

JoJo Siwa remembered how this practice became a “big thing” in June during Los Angeles Pride, recalling how the audience questioned in wonder what she was doing, “And I was like, ‘Bitch, it is what it f****** is. It's a bottle of Tito's,’” she stated.