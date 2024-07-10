Australia defeat West Indies to surpass Pakistan on WCL points table

The screengrab shows a glimpse of the match between Australia and West Indies on July 10, 2024. — Geo Super

Australia have moved ahead of Pakistan after defeating West Indies by 55 runs in the 14th match of the World Championship of Legends 2024 at the County Ground stadium in Northampton on Wednesday.



The Aussies have surpassed Pakistan on the points table due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

West Indies, after winning the toss, decided to bowl first which turned out to have disfavoured them as Australia smashed 274/7 in their 20 overs.

Ben Duck hit a 35-ball 100 while Daniel Christian played as many balls and fell short of his century by one run.

Dunk hit 12 fours and 7 sixes in his innings while Christian hammered 11 fours and eight sixes.

In reply, West Indies tried to chase but the required run rate kept increasing, resulting them to finish at 219/6.

Dwayne Smith made 64 runs off 40 balls while Ashley Nurse made 36-ball 70. Captain Daren Sammy 18-ball 33 at the backend.

Aussie skipper Brett Lee was team's best bowler, bagging 2/30.

With this loss, West Indies helped India to qualify for the semi-finals while their fate depend on whether India defeat South Africa in the last league game or better their run rate with big win over India.

Australia and Pakistan had already qualified for the semi-finals.