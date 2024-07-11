PCB chalks out new formula for selection committee formation

Pakistan team players seen celebrating during a match in this undated image. — ICC/File

KARACHI: After making notable changes in the national side's management, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chalked out a new formula for the constitution of the selection committee, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The selection committee, the sources claimed, will now include coaches for white-ball and red-ball formats as well as the captain of the relevant format along with ex-cricketers Mohammad Yousuf, and Asad Shafiq.

The PCB's move comes against the backdrop of the aftermath of Green Shirts' dismal performance and elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024 which has prompted Mohsin Naqvi-led board to make changes in the team management.

A day earlier, the board confirmed sacking former pacer Wahab Riaz and ex-allrounder Abdul Razzaq from the seven-member selection committee while retaining Yousuf, Shafiq and Bilal Afzal.

Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee, whereas Razzaq was part of the selection committees for both men's and women's teams.

Furthermore, the board has also removed Riaz from the post of senior team manager along with team manager Rana Mansoor due to the lack of discipline during the last three tours of the men’s team.

Both Wahab and Razzaq, the sources have claimed, extended undue favours to certain players and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi decided to oust the duo only after the culmination of the investigation into the said matter.

The players supported by the duo turned out to be the ones who didn't perform and were in fact opposed by other members of the selection committee as well, the sources added.



However, reacting to his removal, the former pacer questioned how could one individual's vote dominate six, as the selection committee comprised seven members. He stressed that everything was documented on record in the minutes of the meeting.



"I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100% for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he said in a statement on X.



"Everyone's vote carried equal weight, we made selection decisions as a team & shared the responsibility of that process equally. It was an honour to contribute my part to that," he added.