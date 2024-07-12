BBL 14 promises action-packed tournament as schedule announced

Players in action during Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 match at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), on January 23, 2024. — X/@BBL

Cricket Australia has unveiled an electrifying and action-packed schedule for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) Season 14, promising fans a series of thrilling matches.



The 44-game season, which is set to commence on December 15, will feature uninterrupted cricket every night, including six double headers.

According to the new schedule, the opening match, which will see the Perth Scorchers take on the Melbourne Stars, will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

This match will immediately follow day two of the Brisbane Test.

Notably, the upcoming season will feature a total of 14 BBL matches overlapping with the Men's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series.

This offers the possibility of seeing returning Australian Test players in action following the conclusion of the series on January 7, 2025.

Alistair Dobson, BBL general manager, said: "This is a brilliant schedule for fans, with uninterrupted action every night of the regular season and all the marquee games our fans love.

"We also can't wait to welcome back members of the Australian Test team once again in January, taking advantage of a bigger window following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series.

"The shift to an optimised competition length last season, together with the recruitment of world class players, led to incredible crowds and experiences off the field and cricket on it. We can't wait to see that grow in BBL14."

Matches to look forward to

Sydney Smash — Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers at ENGIE Stadium.

Boxing Day Double Header — Sixers vs Stars at Sydney Cricket Ground, and Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium.

New Year's Eve Blockbuster — Adelaide Strikers vs Scorchers at Adelaide Oval.

New Year's Day Double Header — Hurricanes vs Sixers at Blundstone Arena and Heat vs Stars at Gabba.

Melbourne Derbies

Fans can look forward to thrilling Melbourne Derbies between the Renegades and Stars on January 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and January 12 at Marvel Stadium.

Additionally, four clubs will host matches outside their traditional venues, adding variety to the season's fixtures.