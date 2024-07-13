Lainey Wilson remembers thinking Taylor Swift's 'future is bright'

July 13, 2024
Lainey Wilson just revealed how she was one of the first few fans of Taylor Swift and her music.
The Heart Like A Truck singer had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the Twisters film premiere and expressed how it was surreal for her when she found out Swift is a fan of Wilson.
Adding how the Wildflowers and Wild Horses hit-maker herself had been a fan of the Lover crooner “for a long time,” she remembered, “I actually watched her perform at CMA Fest on the Riverfront stage when she was probably 15. I was 14, and I remember just thinking, man, this girl's future is bright,”
Wilson continued, “And there was hardly anybody in the crowd except for me and my family.”
“And I got to tell her that, And she was like, 'There were, like, 16 people there.' And I said, ‘Well, we were four of them,’” the Save Me collaborator added.
On the Zach Sang Show podcast, Wilson admitted she was “shocked” when the Grammy winner first confessed that she was a fan of hers.
“I told her, I said [that] I truly respect her. I think she is freaking awesome,” Wilson during her appearance at the show.