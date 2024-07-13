Ex VS model Lindsay Ellingson expecting third child

Victoria's Secret alum Lindsay Ellingson is ready to become a third-time mom.



The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 39, announced the happy news on Instagram with a sweet video of her and husband Sean Clayton.

Lindsay was all smiles as her husband holds her from behind in the video. The model then hands the phone to another person to move back and reveal her baby bump.

“Can’t think of a better way to celebrate 10 years with you ????????????????????,” she captioned an Instagram video.

Lily Aldridge, who was a Victoria's Secret Angel at the same time as Ellingson, joined “Congratulations ????????????,” she wrote.

Clayton and Ellingson announced their engagement in December 2013. The longtime couple welcomed their first child, son Carter John Clayton, in May 2020, and their second child, son Roen Allen Clayton, in December 2021.

For Roen’s birth, the co-founder of Wander Beauty shared the news via social media.

"And just like that… Roen Allen Clayton was born on 12/11 at 11:13pm," Ellingson captioned a carousel of sweet photos of her newborn at the hospital. "Our hearts are so full and we can't wait to see Roen and Carter grow together, they will be BFFs for life! ????????????."

Ellingson also encouraged her first child when she announced her second pregnancy in August 2021.

“Carter has no clue but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies,” Ellingson wrote on Instagram.